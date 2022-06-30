



INDIANAPOLIS — Magician and Mentalist Jon Mobley also dabbles in cartooning, so he created this little picture for us to color.

Why? Well, Mobley blindfolded himself and put a bag over his head while we chose colors. When we were done, he turned around and revealed a t-shirt with the exact same colors.

(We promise you, folks, these things are not staged. We’re as confused as you are!)





Visit Jon Mobley’s website for more information about him or text 317-426-1270 for booking info.

