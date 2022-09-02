





INDIANAPOLIS — Magician and Mentalist Jon Mobley has been wowing (and scaring) us for months on dry land, so we challenged him to make a different kind of splash.

Mobley joined Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt Friday in the Indy Now backyard for our special hot tub show. In case you missed it, yep, we shot an entire live show while sitting in a hot tub. It was very weird and we had a blast doing it.

We won’t spoil the trick — watch the clip above to see it from start to finish. We almost thought he wasn’t going to pull it off, but then he doubled down on the tricky moves and nailed it, per usual.







Mobley can be booked for private parties or corporate events. He has performed for big-name celebrities like Michael Strahan of Good Morning America and Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. His past corporate clients include Roche, Chick-fil-A, Dow AgroSciences and Simon Malls.

To learn more about Mobley or book him for an upcoming event, follow @mobleymagic on Facebook and Instagram, visit mobleymagic.com or call 317-426-1270.