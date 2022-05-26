



INDIANAPOLIS — If you watch at home thinking, “they must have set this up,” we promise that’s not the case.

Jon Mobley works the magic all on his own, and we couldn’t tell you how he does these crazy things, even standing right next to him.

On Thursday’s show he started out with a little mind reading, then made a table levitate (no strings attached). Typical start to the day, right Jon?







Host Jillian Deam picked a card, then he pulled it right out of his mouth, which had been covered in duct tape. He scares her a little bit — in a good way, of course.

Find out more about Magician Jon Mobley on his website or his Facebook page.