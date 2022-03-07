Indy Now Host Jillian Deam explores what there is to see and do

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit at the Indiana State Museum commemorates the life and career of world-champion cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor.

Taylor was born in Indianapolis in 1878 and began racing here. He went on to become the first Black cyclist to win a world championship in 1899.

Both educational and interactive, the Major Taylor: Fastest Cyclist in the World experience celebrates his career accomplishments and offers insight into his personal life, including the racial prejudice that led him to leave Indiana as a teenager.

Taylor’s trophies, scrapbooks and personal letters are on display, as is one of the only remaining bicycles known to belong to him. You can build a bicycle and test it out, then attempt to beat Taylor’s 1908 cycling speed record (good luck — it might be an impossible feat).

The exhibit delves into his lasting impact on the sport of cycling, including the push to make Indianapolis a more bike-friendly city and how he continues to inspire new generations of Black riders.

The Major Taylor experience is included with any museum ticket. Admission is $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $11 for kids. The exhibit is open until October 23.