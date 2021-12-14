Make a beautiful charcuterie board, even if you haven’t the first clue what you’re doing

INDIANAPOLIS — Enjoying a charcuterie board is no problem. Figuring out how to make one gets trickier.

You want it to look pretty, of course, but the flavors have to work together. The meat needs to compliment the cheese which brings out the flavor of the jam, and so on.

Enter Platterful, a new Indy-based company that delivers the ingredients to your door, along with detailed instructions on how to put it all together.

Co-founder Caroline Elston dropped by (three days ahead of her baby’s delivery date, no less) to explain how the process works.

Order the kit online, either for yourself or as gift. When the kit arrives, you’ll find step-by-step instructional cards on how to assemble it. Or, for those who are visual learners, scan a QR code to watch a video demonstration.

Platterful partners with local businesses and small farms, when possible, and for every box purchased the company donates 10 meals to U.S. children facing hunger.

Use the code ‘INDYNOW10’ for 10% off your first purchase.