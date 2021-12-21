Make these flaky, buttery homemade biscuits for Christmas morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas dinner gets a lot of attention, but what about Christmas breakfast?

Indy Chef Tanorria Askew, owner of Tanorria’s Table and author of the “Staples +5” cookbook, shows us how to make delicious homemade biscuits with just a handful of simple ingredients.

You can make these biscuits ahead of time and put the rolled-out dough in the freezer. On Christmas morning, the only thing left to do is bake them.

The ingredients are simple: flour, butter, buttermilk, salt, baking soda and baking powder.

Askew emphasizes that cold ingredients are key for good biscuits, and she said make sure the dough is not super wet so you end up with flaky layers.