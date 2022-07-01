





INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s Tulip Tree Creamery is known for small-batch, handmade cheeses that have won awards around the world.

They also offer classes, so you can learn to make your own cheese, starting with entry-level mozzarella and progressing up to gouda and advanced-level cheddar.

Co-Owner Laura Davenport joined us in studio Friday with Fourth of July-themed fruit and cheese platters to tell viewers more about Tulip Tree, located on the northwest side of Indianapolis.







Davenport founded the business in 2014 with Co-Owner Fons Smith, a Netherlands native who’s worked in the development of dairy plants around the world. Smith’s focus is cheesemaking, while Davenport concentrates on sales, marketing and education for the business.

You can find Tulip Tree cheeses at a variety of local retailers and farmers markets. Shipping and home delivery are also available. All of the creamery’s cheeses are made with milk from a fifth-generation dairy farm in Hudson, Indiana, where it’s picked up twice per week.

To learn more about Tulip Tree’s products and classes, visit the website or call 317-331-5469.