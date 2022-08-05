



INDIANAPOLIS — Making pizza at home is cheaper than going out, but can the taste compete?

Yes, if you follow these simple tips from Terry Anthony, owner and executive chef of the Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy.

Double up on cheese — Start with a layer of cheese, add your additional toppings, then finish the pizza with a second layer of cheese to match restaurant gooeyness.

Skip the pan — Most people use a baking sheet or pizza pan at home, but that doesn’t get the crust as crispy as restaurants. Instead, cook your pizza directly on the oven rack.

Make it hot — Cooking at a high temperature is key to getting the right balance of crispy crust and melty cheese. Crank that oven up to 450 degrees when you make pizza at home.







The type of crust, sauce and toppings are completely up to you. There’s no right or wrong way there, Anthony said. He prefers flatbread for a crispier crust, or you can use premade pizza dough. Opt for traditional marinara sauce or switch things up with something like pesto.

