Brian Norton believes that every person should have access to easy, accessible ways to garden.

Norton is the director of assistive technology at Easterseals Crossroads, a rehabilitation center on the north side of Indianapolis. The center’s mission is to promote independence for people with disabilities.

In his role at Easterseals Crossroads, Norton has begun developing and gathering tools to make gardening more inclusive and accessible. Included among these tools are pistol grip handles for hoses and extended, larger handles on other tools.

For more information, visit eastersealstech.com or call (317) 466-2013.