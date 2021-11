INDIANAPOLIS — Continuing our celebration of Día de los Muertos, or Day or the Dead, mariachi band Zelaya joins us for performance.

The group, made up of musicians from Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Columbia and Mexico, has been performing in Indianapolis since 1998.

For those who aren’t familiar, Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration each year on November 1 and 2 honoring ancestors and loved ones who have passed on. The holiday originated in Mexico.

Learn more about Zelaya on their Facebook page.