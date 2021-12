Marian University is partnering with the Indiana Prison Writers Workshop for a new book project.

Debra Des Vignes with the Indiana Prison Writers Workshop, writer Brett Buskirk and Mark Latta with Marian University joined Indy Now to discuss the project and an upcoming event.

The event is Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ujamaa Community Bookstore, 2424 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis. It is free to the public.