INDIANAPOLIS — Marion University’s new school of engineering opens this fall, and a summer camp is planned for high school students who want to learn more about a career in engineering.

Indy Now Host Jillian Deam sat down with Dr. Binh Tran, founding dean of the E.S. Witchger School of Engineering, who said it looks like enrollment numbers will exceed their target.







The residential summer camp, which takes place June 19-24 at the university, offers a real-life look at what engineers do from day to day, Tran said. Students will hear from local engineers, do design work in the classroom, and go to factories for site visits. The week wraps up with entertainment so the students can enjoy the experience of staying on a college campus.

“There’s a perception that engineers are a bunch of geeks sitting in a cubicle somewhere running a bunch of calculations, so we’re going to try and dispel that myth,” Tran said.

For more information about the engineering program or the summer camp, visit marion.edu/engineering.