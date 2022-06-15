





INDIANAPOLIS — Cedar Creek Winery is Indiana’s only winery, distillery and brewery in one location.

Located in Martinsville about 25 minutes south of 465, there’s also a restaurant, boutique, cigar bar — and now a summer concert series to top it all off.

Cedar Creek is offering FOX59 viewers a discount on the upcoming Henry Lee and John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute Band show on Saturday, June 25. Use the code ‘INDYNOW’ for $5 off a $20 ticket.

All concerts at Cedar Creek are family friendly, and kids 12 and younger get in free. Visit the website to check out upcoming shows, plus all the winery’s on-site entertainment and activities.