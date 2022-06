INDIANAPOLIS — Kelly Fox, the General Manager at Mary’s Mountain Cookies’ Carmel location, joins Jillian and Ryan to let them sample there gourmet cookies. Their cookies are baked fresh everyday and they also offer ice cream sandwiches and custom orders. Sam Fox shares what he enjoys most about working in Carmel and getting to interact with the community daily.

Every day Mary’s Mountain Cookies offers a sweet deal: buy six cookies and get two free!