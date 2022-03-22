INDIANAPOLIS — A couple strangers bonded online over chicken wings, and the rest is history.

The Meet & Eat Indy Facebook group is only about a month old, but it has grown to more than 1,200 members. The only requirements to join: a love of food and making new friends.

Members have been meeting up in smaller groups for restaurant “takeovers,” and friendships are already starting to form.

“In a world so divided, we want food to bring us together,” said Shonna Lissade-Gardner, one of the group’s founders.

The next takeover is Wednesday, March 30 at Binkley’s Kitchen & Bar in Broad Ripple. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., and advance tickets are required due to limited seating.

The group also plans to meet for a comedy show on Saturday, April 2 then brunch at Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar on Sunday April 3.