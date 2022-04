Did you know Jack’s Donuts opened its doors in New Castle on April 1, 1962? Jack Marcum Sr. and Ada Marcum owned the business until 1977, when Jack Jr. took over.

It was 2007 when Lee Marcum, aka Dr. Donut, bought the business.

Lee introduced the Indy Now team to some of his key team members and showed why he has a crazy amount of energy when he’s in studio.

Watch the video above to watch the always-fun segment with Lee. For more on Jack’s Donuts, you can visit their website.