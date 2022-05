The Broad Ripple Art Fair returns after a two-year hiatus. This is the 50th year for the legendary art fair that combines art, music and food.

But, for artist Valerie Bielski, it’s her first Broad Ripple Art Fair. She joined the Indy Now team to talk about her excitement to share paintings with a new audience.

If you’re going to the Broad Ripple Art Fair you can find Valerie in booth 123. To learn more about her work you can go to www.artstudiob.com.