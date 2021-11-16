Meet Wrangler, the rescue miniature pony who makes house calls spreading holiday cheer

INDIANAPOLIS — When Wrangler arrived at his farm in Kokomo, he was injured, skinny and very scared of people.

Now, Wrangler the miniature pony is a therapy horse with tons of friends, both human and animal. He also makes house calls for the holiday season to spread cheer.

Wrangler & Friends farm was a childhood dream for owner Lindsay Fisher, a former instructor and research assistant at Purdue’s Center for Animal Welfare.

She’s now a registered riding instructor, teaching lessons from the farm.

Wrangler & Friends also offers camps, birthday parties, family and school outings, workshops, therapeutic riding and much more.

Visit the farm’s website to learn more about the various programs offered, including personalized holiday visits from Wrangler starting at $25.