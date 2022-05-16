INDIANAPOLIS — Metazoa Brewing Company joins us in the studio to share how they are celebrating National Pet Month with their Paint Your Pet Party on May 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available on the Metazoa Brewing Company Facebook page. Dog parents can also take advantage of Metazoa’s Dog Park Meetups for various breeds Sundays and Wednesdays at the Metazoa Dog Park which is free to attend. Their full schedule is available on the Metazoa Brewing Company Facebook page.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction