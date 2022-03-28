INDIANAPOLIS — You might know him for “The Carbonaro Effect” show on truTV, or maybe you remember him from regular appearances on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.”

Magician, actor and improv artist Michael Carbonaro is currently on tour, and his “Lies on Stage” show stops at Ball State University in Muncie this Saturday, April 2.

Carbonaro joined Indy Now to chat with hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt about the difference between seeing his act on TV and live on a stage.

“People get skeptical and they wonder when you’re seeing a magic show on TV, ‘Is that camera tricks? Are those actors? Is this really happening?'” he said. “To get to be in the same room and actually do the tricks right in front of them … it’s an electric energy. Absolutely cool.”

Carbonaro also talks about how he comes up with tricks, how magic can teach people to be more skeptical in the real world, and his love for cats.

Tickets are still available for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Use the code “LIES” for $10 off.