INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon.

The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more.

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5 online or at the door, and parking is free.

Midwest Marketplace was launched in 2021 by friends Bailey Bennett and Karla Gosche-Williams, who bonded over a shared love of shopping local markets and supporting small businesses. The turnout was great the first year, so they made it an annual event.

Bennett and Gosche-Williams stopped by Indy Now Friday to share event details, bringing along a sampling of the products that will be for sale, including Dr. Doug’s Balms, Storm Striker Art, a Workbench 317 smores station, clothing from Green Apple Boutique, Indiana Whiskey, dog treats from King Lou’s Pets, jewelry from Berkeley Faith Designs, hot cocoa bombs from Aunt Izzy’s, a poster from Dark Canvas Design Studio and more.

Visit the Midwest Marketplace website for more information or to buy tickets. Follow them on Facebook at @midwestmarketplace.co or Instagram at @midwestmarketplace.