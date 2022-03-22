INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana heads into spring, it means more Hoosiers taking the chance to get outdoors again. Mike Stone from Jeptha Creed Distillery stopped by Indy Now to share some spring drink ideas.

The drinks include:

One Sweet Round

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Cinnamon Whiskey

.5 oz. Peach puree

1 oz. Brown sugar & cinnamon simple syrup

.5 oz. Heavy cream

Dash of nutmeg

Peach slices

Spring Has Sprung

1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Original Vodka

.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka

2 oz. Pineapple juice

.25 oz. Raspberry liqueur

Lemon peel