INDIANAPOLIS – It’s World Bartender Day and the owner of Mixo Indy, Katie Slonim, is teaching us how to make three drinks every Hoosier bartender should know!

Popcorn Old Fashioned

2 Oz bourbon

1 barspoon popcorn infused simple syrup

Pinch of salt 3 dashes

Molasses bitters

Stir ingredients with cracked ice, and serve over a rock of ice, garnished with skewered popcorn.

Indy 500 Milk Punch

4 Oz whole milk

2 Oz apple brandy

3/4 Oz simple syrup

4 dashes cherry vanilla bitters

1 dash of vanilla extract Ice

Shake all the ingredients with ice, double strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Strawberry Rhubarb IPA Cocktail

2 whole strawberries

1.5 Oz 1205 Distillery Rhubarb liqueur

1/2 Oz lime juice Local IPA Ice

Muddle the strawberries, lime juice, and rhubarb liqueur together thoroughly.

Add ice and top with beer. Stir briefly to combine and garnish with skewered rhubarb ribbon, strawberry, and a lime wheel.