INDIANAPOLIS – It’s World Bartender Day and the owner of Mixo Indy, Katie Slonim, is teaching us how to make three drinks every Hoosier bartender should know!
Popcorn Old Fashioned
- 2 Oz bourbon
- 1 barspoon popcorn infused simple syrup
- Pinch of salt 3 dashes
- Molasses bitters
- Stir ingredients with cracked ice, and serve over a rock of ice, garnished with skewered popcorn.
Indy 500 Milk Punch
- 4 Oz whole milk
- 2 Oz apple brandy
- 3/4 Oz simple syrup
- 4 dashes cherry vanilla bitters
- 1 dash of vanilla extract Ice
- Shake all the ingredients with ice, double strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
Strawberry Rhubarb IPA Cocktail
- 2 whole strawberries
- 1.5 Oz 1205 Distillery Rhubarb liqueur
- 1/2 Oz lime juice Local IPA Ice
- Muddle the strawberries, lime juice, and rhubarb liqueur together thoroughly.
- Add ice and top with beer. Stir briefly to combine and garnish with skewered rhubarb ribbon, strawberry, and a lime wheel.