INDIANAPOLIS – It’s World Bartender Day and the owner of Mixo Indy, Katie Slonim, is teaching us how to make three drinks every Hoosier bartender should know!

Popcorn Old Fashioned

  • 2 Oz bourbon 
  • 1 barspoon popcorn infused simple syrup
  • Pinch of salt 3 dashes
  • Molasses bitters  
  • Stir ingredients with cracked ice, and serve over a rock of ice, garnished with skewered popcorn.

Indy 500 Milk Punch

  • 4 Oz whole milk
  • 2 Oz apple brandy 
  • 3/4 Oz simple syrup
  • 4 dashes cherry vanilla bitters 
  • 1 dash of vanilla extract Ice
  • Shake all the ingredients with ice, double strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. 

Strawberry Rhubarb IPA Cocktail 

  • 2 whole strawberries
  • 1.5 Oz 1205 Distillery Rhubarb liqueur 
  • 1/2 Oz lime juice Local IPA Ice
  • Muddle the strawberries, lime juice, and rhubarb liqueur together thoroughly.
  • Add ice and top with beer. Stir briefly to combine and garnish with skewered rhubarb ribbon, strawberry, and a lime wheel. 

What to be on Indy Now?