(The Hill) – A coalition of doctors and science educators is calling for Spotify to take action against "mass-misinformation events" on its platform, specifically taking aim at "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals," an open letter signed by 270 health care professionals stated.