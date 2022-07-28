



INDIANAPOLIS — Magician Jon Mobley is crafty and mysterious, no doubt, but this time he added another layer to our web of confusion.

He turned the tables, making Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt the magicians for two card tricks. They pulled it off, but they have no idea how.







We offer this same disclaimer every time, but we promise we are not in on Mobley’s tricks. We’re as confused and surprised (and sometimes as scared) as everyone watching.

Mobley is available for corporate and private events. Learn more about him and find booking information on his website, jonmobley.com, or his Facebook page.