



INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved.

The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.







Mochi donuts are made with a mix of rice flour and wheat flour, so the texture is different than regular donuts. They are crispy on the outside with a pillowy texture on the inside. They’re also not as sweet — Burnett compares the sweetness to a Hawaiian roll.

Currently, Mochi Joy is operating out of the commercial kitchen at the VFW in Noblesville, 654 S. 9th St. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for walk-ins and donuts are made fresh until 3 p.m. Preorders and delivery within 10 miles are also available.







There are 14 different flavors available every day, including strawberry funnel cake, lavender lemon, tiramisu, maple bourbon bacon and chocolate Oreo.

This summer, Mochi Joy is doing pop-up shops on Saturdays with other Central Indiana small businesses. This Saturday, July 2, they’ll be at Wyliepalooza in Broad Ripple.

Keep up with them on Facebook or Instagram at @MochiJoyDonuts.