INDIANAPOLIS — Drinks don’t have to be boring just because they don’t include alcohol.

Neely Slawson and Sami Veller of Nameless Catering dropped by to share three recipes for recipes for spring and summer “mocktails” — tasty and refreshing options with zero potential for a hangover.

Slawson, vice president of Indy-based Nameless, said mocktails are a growing trend. She mentioned a recent survey by The Knot showing a 6% decline in the number of Millennials and Gen Zers planning to serve alcohol at their weddings.

The cocktails include a Cucumber Melon Fizz and the “Pretty in Pink” made with lemon, ginger and pomegranate juice. The bonus? The mocktails include healthy ingredients like antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Blueberry Basil Mule Mocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

Fresh basil leaves

Lemon zest simple syrup

Blueberry juice, fresh squeezed if possible

Limes or lime juice

Ginger beer

Directions: Muddle together basil leaves, simple syrup, blueberry juice and lime juice. Shake over ice and strain to remove the basil bits. Pour into a glass and top off with ginger beer. Garnish with basil leaves and fresh blueberries.