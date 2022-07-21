



INDIANAPOLIS — Finances are a major source of tension in many relationships. Money is regularly cited as a leading cause of fights, tension, stress and even divorce.

In the latest Smart Money Minute, Andy Mattingly of Forum Credit Union offers advice for couples on how to work through money issues and minimize financial disagreements.

Open communication and transparency are crucial, Mattingly said. That means you have to talk about uncomfortable money issues, even if you don’t want to, and disclose past issues or mistakes.





Both individuals should have equal say on finances, regardless of who makes more money. And it’s a good idea to agree on a “spend amount,” a dollar figure each person can spend without having to consult the other, he said. Purchases above that mark would require a conversation.

