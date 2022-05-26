INDIANAPOLIS — We got rained on, but it didn’t spoil our backyard barbecue with Moody’s Butcher Shop.

CEO Erik Risman and Chef Steve brought a smorgasbord of meats for Memorial Day and race weekend grilling, from summer staples like house-made flavored burgers, bratwurst and summer sausage to unique, specialty cuts of meats like cave man pork chops and the tomahawk ribeye.













Moody’s Butcher Shop has four locations: Avon, Zionsville, the Geist area of Fishers, and the north side of Indianapolis in Nora.

They’re offering a mix-and-match sale on burger boxes right now: buy two, get one free. Choose from a variety of house-made flavors and blends, including bacon, jalapeño, taco, pork and tenderloin.

For more information, visit moodysbutchershop.com.