INDIANAPOLIS — Moody’s Butcher Shop is upping the convenience factor by offering more prepackaged, premarinated meats that are ready for the oven or the grill.

CEO Erik Risman and Chef Tory Walker dropped by Indy Now to show off all the options, from breakfast “bangers” to chicken, steak tips and presmoked baby back ribs.

Walker, known as the Moody’s grillmaster, said the marinades and dry rubs sometimes take months of tweaking and taste-testing to perfect. They’re not just thrown together.

Moody’s Butcher Shop has four locations: Avon, Zionsville, the Geist area of Fishers, and the north side of Indianapolis in Nora. For more information, visit moodysbutchershop.com.