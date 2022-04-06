INDIANAPOLIS — You could go with ham or lamb for Easter — or maybe something even fancier.

Moody’s Butcher shop joined us Wednesday to talk about meat options for Easter, including “the Wagyu beef of pork,” otherwise known as Berkshire pork.

They also brought along a surprise guest — one who appreciates beef not making the menu.

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more. Want to be on Indy Now?