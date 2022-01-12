Moonshot Games is taking their game nights on the road

INDIANAPOLIS – Moonshot is taking their game nights on the road! Their first stop? Centerpoint Brewing Company, just down the road from their Mass Ave store location. They will be hosting a Magic the Gathering Jumpstart event Friday, January 14 at 6 p.m.

Magic the Gathering is the world’s most popular trading card game and they want to quickly show how easy it is to play.

Moonshot also wants other breweries and small businesses with space to know that they are seeking out more partnerships to provide game night events!

You can find more information about Moonshot on their website https://moonshotgamestore.com/.