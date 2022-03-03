INDIANAPOLIS — The Moscow Mule is a classic three-ingredient cocktail, but with a couple small flavor adjustments you can kick it up a notch.

Claire McGuinness, lead bartender at Grindstone Public House in Noblesville, shared two recipes that infuse fruit flavors in honor of National Moscow Mule Day.

McGuinness also happens to be the winner of the Devour Indy 2022 Winterfest Cocktail Competition for her vodka-based Cranbrosia drink, so she knows her stuff.

The strawberry version calls for:

Muddled strawberries

0.75 ounces lime juice

1.5 ounces vodka (she uses Kentucky-made Wheatley vodka)

Ginger beer, to taste

And the orange-flavored version calls for:

1.5 ounces orange flavored vodka

0.75 ounces lime juice

Tiki bitters (for a tropical flavor)

Ginger beer, to taste