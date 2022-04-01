INDIANAPOLIS — This just in: Indy Now viewers are amazingly talented.

In our latest Say It Ain’t Social, we asked viewers to share their most useless talent. They didn’t disappoint!

From remembering childhood songs and dance routines (but, for the life of you, not being able to remember why you went to the kitchen) to making fart noises with your hands, these are gems.

