Mother’s Day and Kentucky Derby Day are right around the corner. Jenna Murray, the US National Brand Ambassador for The Glenlivet joined the Indy Now team to show off some simple and delicious springtime cocktails.

Love You to Peaches

Ingredients:

1.5 parts of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

1 part lemon juice

.5 parts peach liqueur

.5 parts rosemary syrup

Rosemary sprig

How to Mix: Juice lemons. Measure and add all ingredients (except rosemary sprig) to shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake. Strain into glass and top with fresh ice. Garnish with rosemary sprig.

Martell Mint Julep

Ingredients:

5 parts Martell BLue Swift

1 part sugar syrup

Fresh mint

Red fruits

How to mix: Press the mine leaves in a julep cup with a flat-end barspoon or muddler. Add Martell and sugar syrup and fill with crushed ice. Stir well until the cup is well frosted. Garnish with berries and a mint bouquet.

