INDIANAPOLIS — Moms can be tough to shop for, especially if she’s the type who goes out and buys what she wants.

Style expert Brandie Price, founder of Confidently Company, has some ideas for moms who love beauty products, plus she shares some discount codes.

Skincare products can be a great gift, Price said. If your mom already has a brand she loves, buy her a product from the line she doesn’t have to add to her collection.

Nail polish can also be a great gift, but better yet take your mom to the salon for a manicure and pedicure so you can spend time together, she said. The Nail Spa at 79th and Fall Creek is offering a 10% discount when you book with the code ‘INDYNOW.’

If your mom already has every beauty product imaginable but they’re strewn all over the place, consider hiring her a personal organizer. The Simple Life organization company is offering $50 off an initial consultation if you mention Indy Now.