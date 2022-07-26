INDIANAPOLIS — Latoya Williams the owner of The Grub House stopped by the Indy Now studio to give Jillian and Ryan a taste of their mouth-watering menu. The Grub House menu offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and homemade desserts which are available all day long!

The Grub House also has a food truck which you can catch this year at Gen Con!

Mention Indy Now and get a free order of their fried biscuits with apple butter with your purchase!

To learn more visit grubhouseindy.com or follow them on social media.