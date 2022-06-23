



INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve ever moved to a new city, you know how tough it can be to pick a neighborhood before you really know the area.

Megan Thomas Head from the Bourbon Blonde Blog joined us Thursday to talk about free service that helps homebuyers find the perfect neighborhood first — before looking at houses.

Suburban Jungle gets to know your hobbies and priorities, then matches those with neighborhood characteristics, including details and nuanced information you’re not going to find in a web search. The service is free to you because Realtors pay a referral fee.

The service is now available for people moving to the Indy area, and you can also use it if you’re moving out of state. Learn more about it at suburbanbjunglegroup.com.