INDIANAPOLIS — A Muncie pet facility that offers boarding, daycare and grooming is also doing its part to help shelter animals.

Wagglebottoms, which has been in business six years, partners with Muncie Animal Care Services to foster animals and train them to be ready for the fur-ever homes.

In the past few years, the business has helped find homes for about 300 shelter pets.







In honor of National Puppy Day, Wagglebottoms owner Lauren Dale brought along one of their current shelter pets, a very good boy named Domino who is looking for his family.

Domino is fully housebroken and loves kids. He’s good with most other dogs, although sometimes he can be selective about the male dogs he associates with.

Visit the Wagglebottoms website for more information on pets available for adoption, or visit them in person at 3600 North Commerce Drive in Muncie.

If you can’t adopt, consider volunteering or making a donation to the shelter. They accept a range of items, from pet food and leashes to cleaning supplies.