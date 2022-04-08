INDIANAPOLIS — Travel journalist Bill Clevlen has been all around the country in search of must-see music destinations.

The spots highlighted in his book include recording studios, childhood homes, music museums, statues and graves. Find out where Aretha Franklin recorded her first song, where Little Richard grew up, where Hank Williams was last seen alive and much more.

Learn more about Clevlen’s adventures and check out his recommendations at Bill On the Road.

