INDIANAPOLIS — We all love supporting a good cause! Friday, August 12 you can check out the 5th annual Music Therapy Rocks! Silent Auction and Concert.

The concert is free, but you’ll be able to bid on auction items donated by businesses around the state. All of those proceeds go to pay for music therapy services at Riley Hospital for Children.

The event is at Mallow Run Winery and starts at 6 p.m. If you’d like to learn more, click here.