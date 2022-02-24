INDIANAPOLIS — We’re not pretending to be experts in the kitchen over here, but in honor of National Chili Day we thought a little cookoff was in order.

For the inaugural Indy Now Crockpot Chili Cookoff Contest, it was the battle of the lukewarm chilis. (Hey, we’re on TV time and crockpots are slow.)

First up: Jillian Deam’s five-ingredient, super organic, “calorie free” turkey chili loaded with sour cream, cheese and tortilla chips.

Then we had Ryan Ahlwardt’s white bean chicken chili recipe with diced green chilis and a blend of five spices. OK, fine, it’s his wife Lauren’s recipe, but he did put it together per her instructions.





Thanks are in order to our very accommodating crew member, Clay, for serving as the official judge and not complaining that the chili wasn’t exactly warm.

And the official winner is … the team effort from the Ahlwardt family.