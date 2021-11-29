National Little Mermaid Day with Aquamermaid

INDIANAPOLIS – “I’ve got gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, I’ve got whozits and whatzits galore, You want thingamabobs? I’ve got twenty!”

Indy Now celebrated National Little Mermaid day the only way we know how: with MERMAIDS, duh. Our friends from Aquamermaid swam on over to the studio to teach us all about what it’s like to be a mermaid, how you can book them for events (in water and out!), and more.

Ryan attempted to try on a tail, but that seemed to be a bit difficult with those things you walk around on… what do you call ’em? Oh, feet!

Jillian is a mermaid at heart, so she had no problem.

Make sure to check out AquaMermaid.com for more details!

