INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Rum Day and Indy Now is celebrating with a local distillery known for its quality spirits and cocktails! 8th Day Distillery creates quality local spirits and then creates delicious craft cocktails with these spirits. They rotate their menu with the seasons and try to utilize other local small businesses when they can.

