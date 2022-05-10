



INDIANAPOLIS — Is it ever too early in the day for shrimp?

Tanorria Askew, personal chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table, says nope.

For National Shrimp Day, she shared a simple but delicious recipe from her “Staples + 5” cookbook: lemon spaghetti with garlicy roasted shrimp.

“It is as easy as it sounds impressive,” she said.

The ingredient list is short: pasta, lemon juice, olive oil and pasta water. And if you’re not a seafood lover, you can always swap out the shrimp for rotisserie chicken.

She also shared a secret about how to buy shrimp that blew our minds.