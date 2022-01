INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police arrested three juveniles Wednesday after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in his driveway, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2600 block of Andy Drive on the city's east side for a report of an armed carjacking. Officers arrived to find a man who told them he was inside his vehicle -- a silver 2011 Buick Regal -- in his driveway when it was taken at gunpoint, IMPD said.