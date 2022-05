It’s graduation season! Needler’s Fresh Market is your one-stop shop for all of your party needs! If you’re looking for a sheet cake (like the one Jillian and Michael Needler sampled in an unconventional method) you need to get an order in 24-hours in advance.

Needler’s has other cakes, sandwich trays, fruit and more.

Needler’s has locations all across central Indiana, making it convenient for you, so you won’t stress out ahead of the graduation party.