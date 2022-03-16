INDIANAPOLIS — Needler’s Fresh Market is all about a good party, so the stores are stocked up on everything you need to celebrate the month of March.

Ryan Ahlwardt hung out at the downtown Indy location Wednesday morning with Owner Michael Needler and his special guest, 9-year-old daughter Tula.

For St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll find traditional foods like corned beef and cabbage, plus Irish beers and ready-to-serve chef creations like corned beef sliders and coleslaw.

For your basketball spread, pick up premade favorites like guacamole, chicken wings and homemade tortilla chips. Or, if you’re feeling ambitious, grab the ingredients and make your own version at home.

In the video below, Needler explains how to tell if an avocado is ripe and walks us through the process of creating homemade guacamole.