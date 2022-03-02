INDIANAPOLIS — The indulgence of Fat Tuesday is behind us and Lent is underway.

For those who don’t know or don’t celebrate it, Lent is the six-week period beginning Ash Wednesday and leading up to Easter in the Christian faith. Some people restrict their meat intake during this time, traditionally on Fridays, and opt for fish instead.

Michael Needler of Needler’s Fresh Market talks about the fresh seafood options at the store, from shrimp to oysters to stuffed salmon. On Fridays, you can pick up a cod sandwich for $5.99.

He also shares a special way to prepare salmon he picked up years ago in Los Angeles from a celebrity chef, incorporating ingredients like soy sauce, Sriracha and sugar.