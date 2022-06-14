



INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Needler from Needler’s Fresh Market challenged Indy Now Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt to a “spice off” ahead of a huge grilling day, Father’s Day.

Michael chose Needler’s house-made Kansas City spice rub for his T-bone steak, while Ryan opted for Caribbean jerk.

(Ryan would like to point out that Michael cheated by throwing a third steak on the grill — a filet mignon marinated in soy sauce, rosemary, butter, salt and pepper — that ended up winning. Also, Michael’s kids were the judges, so he can’t rule out some serious bias.)





Needler’s Fresh Market, with locations in downtown Indy and Carmel, is known for the quality of its meat department. They carry premium angus beef, in addition to seafood, kabobs, marinated meats, and just about anything else you might want to throw on the grill for Father’s Day.

The deli carries a wide variety of homemade side dishes, including the twice baked potatoes Michael brought along for the steak challenge.

For more information about Needler’s or to find a location near you, visit needlersfreshmarket.com.